Tottenham show resilience but fall short at home to Everton

Tottenham Women suffered a 3-2 defeat against Everton at the Hive on Sunday.

After two goals in 20 minutes from the away side, Spurs managed to bring it back to 2-2 with just over half an hour to go, but Jill Scott got the winning goal for the visitors.

Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner said: “We showed a lot of belief and character, we came back from two goals down and obviously got on a level playing field.

“We showed a lot of resilience, which is something we’ve been working on, and I feel like we deserved to get points out of the game.”

Tottenham winger Gemma Davison said: “We bounced back, which is something we know we have had to work on.

“It’s difficult to take when we created chances and I thought it was a good performance from us.”

Esther Morgan made her debut for the club, which Skinner said was a step in the right direction.

“She’s been working really hard behind the scenes," she said. "She’s a talented young player we want to keep working with.

“It just shows how far she’s come as well.”

Davison and Skinner both agreed that they will take aspects from the loss into their next game.

“It’s just continuing to do the things that we have done well, and we’ll get those performances more consistent, and the performances will get us results,” Skinner said.

Davison said: “There’s things we have to work on, and we’ll work hard this week to get those things right."

The loss puts Spurs down to eighth in the league, after 13 games, as they prepare for some tough fixtures in the coming weeks.

Their next game, on Sunday at 2pm, is away to Brighton Women who are just three points ahead of Tottenham.

Davison says the team will go into the game “all guns blazing” to try to get the much needed three points.