Tottenham extend their impressive run under Antonio Conte

Opinion

Tottenham Hotspur extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League under Antonio Conte to eight games with a narrow 1-0 victory away to Watford.

Last week’s draw against Southampton set a record, with no previous manager in the club's history going seven league games unbeaten at the start of his tenure.

Davinson Sanchez scored a 96th winner at Vicarage Road, heading in Heung-Min Son’s delivery from a free-kick, to win it in dramatic fashion.

The lengthy stoppage time was awarded due to a stoppage in play earlier in the match after an incident involving a supporter’s health in the stands was made obvious to players and medical staff.

Throughout the game Spurs were far the better side, dominating the game and creating chances but with nothing to show for the performance.

Both Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son had efforts, testing Daniel Bachmann in the Hornets net.

Following their inability to secure three points away at St Mary’s last week, Conte will be relieved his side managed to get the job done.

Watford's Imran Louzaand and Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (right) battle for the ball. - Credit: PA

The Lilywhites impressive form has seen them close the gap to their city rivals – Chelsea, Arsenal, and West Ham – with games in hand that are yet to be rescheduled.

This turn in form and newfound consistency has been what Spurs fans have been crying out for, with many now backing Tottenham to finish in a Champions League place come the end of the season.

An early opportunity for Conte to be the first manager since 2008 to lift a trophy as Spurs boss could present itself, as they face Chelsea in a highly anticipated League Cup Semi-final.

With the tie being two legged, and Chelsea’s poor form at home in recent weeks, the lilywhites must be aggressive in Thursday’s clash at Stamford Bridge.

An FA cup fixture at home to Morecambe in between the two legs should provide Conte an opportunity to rest his key players for the second leg.

Spurs’ next two league fixtures are local derbies against Arsenal and Chelsea, and this will allow fans to really evaluate how far the side has come since Conte in what is due to be his toughest test to date.