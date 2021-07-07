Managerial search come to an end as Nuno finally appointed

Opinion

Published: 12:30 PM July 7, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur finally put to bed all the speculation regarding the managerial post at the club appointing, former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Following all the weeks of close appointments, fake news, and rumours, both officials at the club, and supporters, will be relieved to know it has all now come to end.

Despite this, fans will still be left furious at the way events unfolded since the untimely sacking of Jose Mourinho, all the way back in April.

They are in no hurry to forget how many managers were previously touted as favourites, with Daniel Levy unsuccessful in attracting his primary candidates, suggesting despite the fancy new stadium, Spurs are still some way from being the big club they so desperately aspire to be.

Fabio Paratici spoke of the reasons for Nuno’s appointment, after enduring a difficult last season at Wolves, some fans were reluctant to accept him due to his defensive nature.

That being said, it is important to bear in mind that he was without his best player in Raul Jiminez and also had to deal with injuries to Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence throughout the season.

With 3-4-3 being the formation he adopted at Wolves, the leaky Spurs defence might be better protected in this system. Interestingly it has worked well for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea and also for various managers at the Euros.

One player who’ll be pleased to see Nuno walk through the door at N17 will be Matt Doherty. The wing-back had a superb season under the Portuguese manager before his move to Spurs, which has so far been underwhelming.

The future of Serge Aurier remains uncertain so a wing-back role for Doherty might see the best of the Ireland international. A 3-4-3 would also suit Heung-Min Son as it will relieve him of his defensive duties and allow him to operate further forward.

Harry Kane is yet to speak to Nuno, due to his involvement with England at the Euros. Spurs supporters will be praying he can be convinced to stay.

In regards to this coming season, Nuno’s job will be to make the necessary signings to assemble his squad and prepare them during pre-season for a tough opening fixture.





Scrutiny remains very high at the club, so Nuno will be under pressure from the start, with a lot of doubt around his capabilities, it remains to be seen how well he does.