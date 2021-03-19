Tottenham Hotspur awarded three points for called off game

Published: 8:03 AM March 19, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur have been awarded the three points following the postponement of their Women’s Super League fixture against Birmingham City on Sunday, January 10.

The Blues had a request turned down for the January game to be put back, as they were suffering a shortage of available players due to injury but it was rejected.

Blues cited "unprecedented shortage of player availability" for calling the game off with 24 hours' notice.

A Tottenham Hotspur statement read: "Following the postponement of our Barclays FA Women’s Super League (WSL) fixture against Birmingham City on Sunday 10 January due to a shortage of available players in the opposition squad, the FA has issued the below.

“The Football Association can confirm that an Independent Tribunal has determined that Birmingham City’s unfulfilled fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in The FA WSL on January, 10 2021 will not be replayed and three points will be awarded to Tottenham Hotspur.

“The tribunal found that Birmingham breached competition rule 11.3.18, which outlines ‘the failure to fulfil an engagement.’ As a result, Tottenham Hotspur have been awarded the victory.”

In response, Blues general manager Sarah Westwood told the club website: "We feel very strongly and that we made the right decision not to take the team to the match and looked to seek support from the FA for which we felt was extenuating circumstances, in which we put the duty of care to our players and staff at the forefront of our decision making.

"We fought to get the match rearranged so that the result could have been played out competitively on the pitch and the result of the independent tribunal is met with great disappointment."

The three points move Spurs seven points clear of the relegation zone going into Sunday's game with Bristol City at the Hive Stadium.

Birmingham City remain three points above bottom side Bristol City and one place behind eighth-placed Spurs.