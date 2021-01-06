Tottenham bag cup final spot and now turn focus to the FA Cup

Published: 12:00 PM January 6, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores his side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Semi-Final match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham are one game from ending a 13-year trophy drought as they booked their place in the Carabao Cup final with a 2-0 win over Brentford.

Jose Mourinho's exceptional record in the League Cup continues as he has reached his fifth final and, promisingly for Spurs, he has won his previous four.

Moussa Sissoko's first-half goal and a Son Heung-min strike after the break got the job done as Spurs ended a run of three successive domestic semi-final defeats.

Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele and Brentford's Ivan Toney (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup Semi-Final match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Spurs will now look to start building for more success in the FA Cup as they travel away to non-league side Marine in the third round on Sunday afternoon.

They will make the trip to Rossett Park to face the Northern Premier League Premier Division side in the eighth tier of English football.

You may also want to watch:

Their opponents have been given Elite Status in order to continue training as they prepapre to face Tottenham.