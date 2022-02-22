'Tottenham need to keep Kane fit and firing in top-four race'

Tottenham Hotspur secured an unexpected 3-2 victory in typically dramatic fashion over defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.

Spurs' January signing from Juventus, Dejan Kulusevski, scored the game’s first goal when Heung-Min Son beat the offside trap and selflessly squared to the Swede in the opening five minutes.

Harry Kane, who was immense throughout the 90-minute showing, had an instrumental part to play in the first goal, after it was his perfectly picked pass on the turn that found Son.

When Hugo Lloris fumbled Raheem Sterling's cross, Ilkay Gundogan was first to react to the loose ball, equalising for City, but they were unable to convert their possession into further goals.

Tottenham's Cristian Romero (left) and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Tottenham, who had been threatening on the break all afternoon, doubled their tally on the hour mark, with Son's delivery from the left famously finished by Kane on the half volley to give the Lilywhites a 2-1 lead.

Kane even had the ball in the net again, thinking he had made it 3-1, but VAR ruled it out for offside in the build-up.

As the game entered stoppage time, City received a lifeline when Romero attempted to block a cross into the Spurs 18-yard box but touched the ball with his raised arm, prompting referee Anthony Taylor to liaise with VAR and award a penalty, which Riyad Mahrez scored.

Kane still had time to have the final say on events, though, latching onto a floated cross from Kulusevski to beat Kyle Walker in the air to claim a 95th-minute winner.

Despite not being in the form we typically associate with a player of his calibre this season, Kane's performance served as a reminder as to why City manager Pep Guardiola was so eager to recruit him in the summer window.

Not only did the England captain score a brace, but he was also a vital figure in his team's game plan, finding pockets of space in that false nine position, and spraying the ball to the wingers in behind.

If Spurs are to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United for a place in the top four, they will need to do all they can to keep their frontman fit and firing.