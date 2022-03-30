Tottenham players turn focus back to chasing Champions League spot

Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his 49th goal for England in their win over Switzerland - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to refocus their attention on trying to secure a top-four position in the Premier League following the international break.

Fresh off the back of a 3-1 win against city rivals West Ham United, Antonio Conte’s men will be eager to build on the positive result in their remaining fixtures, with Newcastle the visitors on Sunday.

The majority of Tottenham players away on international duty during the break enjoyed positive results.

Steven Bergwijn scored three goals in two games for the Netherlands, while youngster Troy Parrott scored a last-gasp winner for the Republic of Ireland against Lithuania in some style.

Tottenham's Troy Parrott celebrates scoring the Republic of Ireland's winner against Lithuania - Credit: PA

It was no surprise that Harry Kane carried his goalscoring exploits into the friendlies, scoring the winner for England from the spot against Switzerland, after the Three Lions came back from 1-0 down to win 2-1.

Kane's latest goal was number 49 in an England shirt, reaching the same figure as England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton, in just 68 appearances for the national team.

It is a matter of when and not if he breaks the all-time England top goalscorer record, as he sits just four goals behind current holder, Wayne Rooney.

While Kane might well look forward to trying to create history with his country in the upcoming fixtures this summer, his attention will switch back to his club for now.

Kane enjoyed his most prolific month of the season in March, scoring four goals and recording two assists, as Spurs recorded three victories in four matches.

He should be confident of adding to his current league tally of 12 goals, as the Lilywhites face Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Brighton in their next three league games.

Of Spurs’ remaining nine Premier League fixtures, five of those teams are in the bottom half of the table, while Aston Villa and Leicester sit in ninth and 10th.

Tottenham's toughest remaining fixture is a trip to Anfield, a ground they haven’t fared well at lately, but it is the mouth-watering north London derby that could determine the outcome of the race for Champions League places.

While they sit three points behind Arsenal, albeit having played a game more, Spurs will still be hopeful of securing a top-four position come the end of the season.



