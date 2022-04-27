Tottenham fire blanks at Brentford to give top-four rivals a boost

Tottenham Hotspur handed the advantage in the Premier League's top-four race back over to neighbours Arsenal, as they failed to find a way past Brentford in a 0-0 draw.

Former Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen pulled the strings in midfield for the Bees, creating chance after chance.

The Dane was spotted hugging his former team-mates in the tunnel ahead of kick-off and was given a standing ovation by Spurs fans when he went to take an early corner in front of the away section.

Recent rumours have linked the 30-year-old with a possible fairytale return to N17 in the summer, once his Brentford contract expires.

Ivan Toney rued missing his chances as he saw two headers come off the frame of the goal, hitting the crossbar in the first half and the post in stoppage time.

Harry Kane also had to head an effort off the line from Pontus Jansson, after his header from a corner was goalbound, almost sending Spurs home with back-to-back losses following their narrow defeat to Brighton last weekend.

Antonio Conte's Spurs failed to register a shot on target for the second game in a row, a stat which will worry supporters as they look to rival Arsenal to the end for the last Champions League spot.

The result leaves the Lilywhites in fifth place, two points behind the North London rivals, who are now in the driving seat following back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Tottenham fans will be hoping recent reports regarding the future of Antonio Conte do not unsettle the players in this crucial run-in, after news that former boss Mauricio Pochettino will not manage PSG next season sparked rumours.

If the French club are unable to replace him with Zinedine Zidane, it is alleged they want Conte to come in and manage the club, and he is said to be open to the prospect.

Before any of that can become a possibility however, Spurs still have five huge fixtures to play and if they win all of those they will finish in the top four.

The potential for a mouthwatering North London derby to decide who finishes in the final Champions League spot is on the table, as the sides face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 12.