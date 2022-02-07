Tottenham's comfortable win raises hopes of FA Cup run

Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their third goal against Brighton in the FA Cup - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup, after comfortably beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at home.

A brace from Harry Kane, and a Solly March own goal secured the much-needed victory for the Lilywhites.

The result means Spurs now travel to the Riverside Stadium, where they will play Middlesbrough, after they knocked Manchester United out on penalties at Old Trafford.

It took Kane just 13 minutes to curl home his first goal for the hosts, before Spurs doubled their advantage when Emerson Royal's cross went in through a deflection off Solly March.

In the second half, Yves Bissouma's deflected shot cut the lead in half, but Kane added a third to restore the two-goal lead.

Spurs haven't reached the final since beating Nottingham Forest in 1991, so Antonio Conte and his team will be aiming for a solid cup run, hoping to go all the way and lift the famous trophy.

Following their exits in the Europa Conference League and the Carabao Cup, this competition remains their only shot at ending their barren trophy spell, dating all the way back to 2008.

Tottenham fans will be pleased to see Kane back to his usual self, following the slow start to the season after the drama that unfolded in the summer transfer window.

The Englishman was operating in that deep role we regularly saw him in last season, showcasing his creative talent with his passing distribution when picking the ball up in the holes.

While he was awarded the man of the match – thanks to his brace – a word has to be said about Cristian Romero on his return from injury.

Brighton's Adam Webster and Tottenham's Cristian Romero battle for the ball - Credit: PA

He was often a level above the rest of the defenders in terms of anticipation and reading the game, as his interventions prevented a number of potential chances being created for Brighton.

New boys Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur made their debuts midway through the second half, with Kulusevski unlucky not to announce himself with an assist after Steven Bergwijn failed to convert a chance from his pass.

It remains to be seen how the signings fit into the squad going forward, however, there is a reason for Spurs fans to be optimistic in this more measured Conte era.