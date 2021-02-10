Tottenham face toughest test yet away to leaders Manchester City

Published: 5:00 PM February 10, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur will face their biggest test of the season when they travel away to runaway league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Spurs need to keep winning football matches as they desperately chase down the Champions League places when they head to Etihad Stadium to take on Pep Guardiola’s men.

Eighth-place Tottenham have only won one of their last four matches in the league, while City have won 14 matches in a row in all competitions and now sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is relaxed about the prospect of having to deliver trophies to keep star man Harry Kane happy.

"To win a trophy, he just needs to win one game. I know that it is a big, difficult game.

"I know that it is against probably the team that is going to win the Premier League this year, so I think it is a very difficult final that we will have to play.

"But to win a trophy, we just need to win a match. You have to ask Harry, but I think 'to wait' is not the right way to describe it. Is to fight for it, is to fight for it.”