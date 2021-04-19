Tottenham Hotspur sack manager José Mourinho

Breaking

Manager José Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months at the club.

The news comes just a days after Spurs announced they would be a founding member of the planned European Super League.

The sacking also comes less than a week before the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, when Spurs hope to defeat Manchester City at Wembley to take home the club's first piece of silverware in 13 years.

The 58-year-old has paid the price for a disappointing campaign, with Spurs currently seventh in the Premier League and with little chance of making the top four.

Mourinho was appointed in November 2019, less than 12 hours after Mauricio Pochettino had been dismissed.

A statement from Tottenham read: “The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.

“Ryan Mason will take first team training today and a further update will follow in due course.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said on the club’s official website: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club.

“Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

“On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

“He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

