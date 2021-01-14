News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tottenham make long trip to Sheffield United to make ground on front-runners

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:00 AM January 14, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur's Alfie Devine (centre) celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal of the game with team-mates during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Rossett Park, Crosby. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur will make the trip north to take on strugglers Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon. 

Spurs will head into the match looking to make ground on the teams above them in the Premier League after they were also due to face London rivals Fulham last night (Wednesday) in a rearranged fixture originally scheduled for December 30, in place of the postponed clash against Aston Villa. 

Boss Jose Mourinho did manage to rotate his squad for their 5-0 victory in the FA Cup over non-league side Marine to keep his players fresh for another busy week. 

Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) could miss out and Steven Bergwijn is a doubt (knock), but Mourinho will bring back all of his big guns after they were rested for the Marine tie. 

With a congested schedule for most teams in the second half of the season, the Spurs manager said there is no room for manoeuvre, which will leave some teams unhappier than others. 

"Look, since the pre-season when I was told that if you have 14 players available, you play football," Mourinho said.  

"Since that moment, I thought, we are going to play, we are going to end the season and we are not going to have problem.” 

Tottenham Hotspur

