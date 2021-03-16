April could be crunch month for Mourinho and Spurs

Opinion

Published: 1:37 PM March 16, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (centre) reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur were unable to make it four wins from four in the Premier League with a defeat to fierce rivals Arsenal.

After a performance that invited criticism, Jose Mourinho accused his players of hiding, while captain Hugo Lloris suggested they played with fear.

It was a drab display from the lilywhites. They lost Heung-Min Son to injury in the first half, but that was no excuse for the likes of Harry Kane and Gareth Bale, who were non-existent.

Arsenal were the better side throughout the game. They dominated possession and looked capable of scoring more than just the two they scored that afternoon.

Despite a late, half-hearted rally - where Kane scored a goal that was ruled offside and hit the post – Tottenham were toothless in attack. They created next to nothing, besides a moment of individual brilliance from Erik Lamela who was later sent off for two bookable offences.

A double from Kane in midweek gave Spurs a two-goal advantage in their Europa League tie against Dinamo Zagreb.

The defeat to their north London rivals has put a dent in Tottenham’s hopes of a top-four finish. They now find themselves six points behind Chelsea in fourth – yet still with a game in hand.

Their best route back into the Champions League could perhaps be through the Europa League. With Mourinho likely to name a strong line-up in the second leg on Thursday, they should comfortably progress into the quarters.

Sunday’s fixture against Aston Villa will be crucial for Mourinho’s men, being their game in hand, it is an opportunity to move just three points off Thomas Tuchel’s blues.

Following the international break, Spurs have crucial games scheduled in the month of April.

They will host Manchester United and travel to fellow Champions League qualification hopefuls Everton. Those two fixtures will sandwich the Carabao Cup final against current holders Manchester City.

With Mourinho’s future far from certain and rumours of Julian Nagelsmann taking the reigns in the summer, the ramification of April for Tottenham Hotspur Football club could be huge.

Mourinho will be hoping to have Son back for the matches following the International break, with his impressive record against City and the brace he scored at Old Trafford proof of his qualities.