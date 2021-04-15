Tottenham face Everton as they chase for European football

Published: 8:00 AM April 15, 2021

Manchester United's Luke Shaw (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur face yet another vital match as they still chase down a place in Europe when they travel away to Everton.

Spurs will make the trip to Goodison Park tomorrow evening (Friday, 8pm) as they look to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester United last weekend.

José Mourinho’s men currently sit seventh in the Premier League, just one spot above the Toffees in eighth but having played one more game than their opponents.

They are six points off the top four but just three points off the top six which could land them a spot in the Europa League. The ambition would still be to creep into the top four but that will massively depend on others teams fortunes as they chase down the pack.

Boss Mourinho says the stats make it difficult to argue with pundits' assessment that his side has a soft underbelly after they lost more points from a winning position against Manchester United.

Sky Sports pundits Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp were locked in a heated debate before United's 3-1 win in north London, with Keane saying Spurs had been "soft for the last 40 years".

"The pundits can say what they want. Many times of course right. Sometimes wrong. That's nature of the job," he said.