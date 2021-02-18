News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Sport

Tottenham desperate to turn fortunes around in Europe and at West Ham

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:30 AM February 18, 2021   
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (left) shoots towards goal during the Premier League match at the

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (left) shoots towards goal during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday February 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur will be desperate to turn their fortunes around as they return to Europa League action and look to bounce back in the Premier League. 

Spurs will travel away to Wolfsberg this evening (Thursday, 5.55pm) as they look to progress into the next round and keep their hopes of European silverware alive, before then making the short trip across the capital to face in-form West Ham on Sunday (12pm). 

Jose Mourinho’s men are unbeaten in all six of their European matches including qualifiers against Austrian sides therefore will fancy their chances both home and away in this last 32 tie. 

In the league they desperately need some good results as they currently sit eighth and have only won one in their last four fixtures, while also crashing out of the FA Cup with a 5-4 defeat to Everton. 

Both Gareth Bale and Dele Alli could be handed their chances to impress in these two games, and to stake a claim to a place in the starting line-up. 

You may also want to watch:

Tottenham Hotspur
Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pupils with their headteacher Jackie Benjamin at Tyssen Community School, which is soon set for a name change 

Primary school's £10,000 uniform appeal for name change over slavery

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Hackney Marshes

Hackney Marshes

Hackney's edible forest replanted after last year's tree deaths

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Two police men walk around a residential area.

Coronavirus

Man charged following alleged house boat party in Hackney

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A faulty smoke alarm at the property in Durrington Road

'Nobody should have to live like this': Rogue landlords fined £22,000

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus