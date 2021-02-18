Tottenham desperate to turn fortunes around in Europe and at West Ham

Published: 8:30 AM February 18, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur will be desperate to turn their fortunes around as they return to Europa League action and look to bounce back in the Premier League.

Spurs will travel away to Wolfsberg this evening (Thursday, 5.55pm) as they look to progress into the next round and keep their hopes of European silverware alive, before then making the short trip across the capital to face in-form West Ham on Sunday (12pm).

Jose Mourinho’s men are unbeaten in all six of their European matches including qualifiers against Austrian sides therefore will fancy their chances both home and away in this last 32 tie.

In the league they desperately need some good results as they currently sit eighth and have only won one in their last four fixtures, while also crashing out of the FA Cup with a 5-4 defeat to Everton.

Both Gareth Bale and Dele Alli could be handed their chances to impress in these two games, and to stake a claim to a place in the starting line-up.