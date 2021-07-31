Tottenham Hotspur Women sign Chioma Ubogagu from Real Madrid

Published: 9:02 AM July 31, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed Chioma Ubogagu from Real Madrid ahead of the new season.

The forward has signed on a deal until 2023 and has been handed the number 18 shirt at the Lilywhites.

Last season she was part of the squad that helped Real Madrid qualify for the Women's Champions League for the first time.

Ubogagu spent most of her childhood in the United States before signing for Arsenal in 2015 she then returned to the States the following year to join Houston Dash before moving to Orlando Pride in 2017 where she spent three campaigns, including a season-long loan with Australian side Brisbane Roar.

She has also won three England caps during her career finding the net once and also was part of the winning SheBelieves Cup side in 2019.

On signing for the club the forward said: “I’m really excited to join Spurs – it’s the club my late father supported, so for me to have the opportunity to put on the shirt is special and I can’t wait to get started.

"The WSL has always been a league full of top-class players and I believe it becomes more competitive year after year, so it’s a league I’m really proud to return to.

"I’m a huge fan of the big strides that are being made to make the league more visible to fans around the world and with Spurs, we have a really exciting squad and project, which I’m very proud to be a part of.”

Spurs boss Rehanne Skinner added: "Chioma is a fantastic player and person whose qualities both on and off the pitch will strengthen the team tremendously.

"The wealth of experience and quality 'Chi' has gained through her successes in the front line across both youth and senior level in the USA, Australia, Spain and the UK, combined with her passion for the game and strong family connection to Spurs, made her a real target for the club, so we're thrilled to have secured her services."