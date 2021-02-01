Tottenham's boss says there are positives to take from Chelsea defeat

Published: 6:24 PM February 1, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur Women manager Rehanne Skinner says there are positives to take away from the clubs 4-0 Women's Super League defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

It was the Lilywhites' first defeat in seven games and Skinner said: "The big thing for us was in the first 25 minutes we worked incredibly hard and created some really positive chances.

"I think the thing is against teams like Chelsea we've got to able to put those chances away to try and ourselves in the game because they are going to create chances throughout the game.

"They've got huge depth in the squad that you've got to contend with so we just have to be more clinical that puts us in a better position if we score in the early part of the game."

Spurs had two players making their debuts, in the form of Abbie McManus who's on loan from Manchester United and goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen.

You may also want to watch:

Skinner said: "Both players are obviously settling into the team, Aurora has had an injury that she's coming back from so it's good to get both of them on the pitch, Abbie being a new player as well. So I think for both of them it's only going to get better and better and they can progress forward because it's just time on the the pitch for them to be able to get used to the team and work together in a game situation."

Spurs had a really positive opening twenty minutes but then conceded three goals before half-time.

On her message to the team at the break, Skinner said: "The biggest thing for me was that we did create chances and we needed to get back into that press to get the ball higher up the pitch and win it. And obviously the out-of-possession stuff we had a few little challenges that allowed Chelsea to get into the game. They were overloading certain areas and we needed to manage that a little bit better.

"We adjusted that at half-time and managed the load a little bit more."

Looking ahead to the next game against Aston Villa on Saturday, Skinner said: "Aston Villa have a new manager and they've only had a game under Marcus Bignot but we expect them to be really organised.

"They will be battling for points the same as we are, they had their game cancelled with Arsenal and they're in the same part of the table as us so it will be another tough test for us and we've just got to carry on applying the things we've been doing in the Chelsea game and the games previous to get back to winning ways."