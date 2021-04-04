City prove too strong for Tottenham

Published: 6:18 PM April 4, 2021

Manchester City' score their first goal against Tottenham in the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive, Barnet - Credit: PA

Caroline Weir's goal rounded off a straightforward 3-0 victory for Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur as they kept up the heat on Chelsea at the top of the Barclays FA Women's Super League table.

It was a quick return to form for City, as they bounced back from being knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona in midweek by keeping the gap at the top to two points.

City stormed out of the blocks and almost had a spectacular opener in the third minute when Georgia Stanway's effort from distance crashed off the underside of the bar.

The reprieve was only brief for Tottenham, however, as a minute later, Chloe Kelly's inswinging corner was punched into her own net by goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.

Gareth Taylor's side threatened to run riot in the early stages, with Weir dragging a shot wide from the edge of the area.

Sam Mewis almost created a second when she got away from Siri Worm down the right but her cross was stabbed wide by Ellen White.

The visitors were dominating proceedings and the scoreline reflected this after 38 minutes when a great pass by Weir put Janine Beckie in the clear and she finished calmly into the bottom corner.

The result was made safe just after the hour mark, as Beckie's cross ran through for Kelly, with her lay-off being helped on by Mewis for Weir, who had an easy finish.

City continued to create chances on a comfortable afternoon in the Easter Sunday sunshine, with Spencer saving well from Rose Lavelle before Weir shot wide from Beckie's low cross.

Spurs boss Rehanne Skinner said: "I just think we were too tentative in the press and we just need to be more aggressive and on the front foot.

"There was a bit of a disconnect, in terms of some of the players weren't on the same page in what that looked like.

"It's taking us too long to feel our way into games - ultimately, we've been excellent at it all week in training and it's just about transferring that into the game.

"I think we've got to be prepared to take shots on - I've said to them that we have to take responsibility when we've created those opportunities that people are actually prepared to take those chances on more frequently.

"We could have had three or four more shots in the game that we've not done and, obviously, that got better in the last 20 minutes.

"The last 15 or 20 minutes is how we should be playing all of our games."

Tottenham: Spencer, Morgan, McManus, Zadorsky, Worm (Harrop 46), Cho (Green 67), Graham, Kennedy, Quinn (Addison 67), Williams (Ayane 67), Dean (Naz 79).

Unused subs: Mikalsen, Davison, Peplow, Godfrey.

Referee: Amy Fearns.

To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit https://womenscompetitions.thefa.com/