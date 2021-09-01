Opinion
Tottenham are the only team with 100% win record in the Premier League
- Credit: PA
Tottenham Hotspur made it three straight victories on the weekend, all with the same score-line, as they beat newly-promoted Watford FC 1-0.
A freekick from Heung-Min Son late in the first half was enough to separate the two sides. Admittedly, the effort looked more like a cross than a shot, Daniel Bachmann in the Hornets net should have kept it out.
Spurs created opportunities, with both Steven Bergwijn and Eric Dier coming close. Harry Kane was also unlucky not to get on the scoresheet in the latter stages of the game.
As the score suggested, it was a hard-fought game for the lilywhites, with Watford creating chances of their own, Juraj Kucka twice failed to capitalise on opportunities, while Emanuel Dennis continued to look lively.
Considering Nuno Espirito Santos only got the job in July, had limited time to work on the squad, and had to deal with the speculation surrounding Kane’s future, the Portuguese manager has started life in N17 well.
Many supporters were unhappy with the announcement initially, while many wrote him off for the opening day fixture against Manchester City. He has exceeded expectations, while Spurs aren’t playing flash football, steamrolling teams, credit is due for being the only side with three consecutive league wins.
With the Transfer Window now closed, Tottenham’s deals have been subject to scrutiny by the fans, with many left feeling, not enough has been done to address particular issues.
Bearing in mind the late appointments of Fabio Paratici and Nuno, it would have been naïve to expect any more than these 5 signings brought in.
Securing the services of Harry Kane for at least one more season would have been the priority heading into this season. The youth approach in their deals suggests, if they do receive some more funds from a Kane transfer next season, they’ll be better placed to build a strong squad.
In hindsight, certain players maybe should have been secured, such as the linked players Houssem Aouar and Adama Traore, while the likes of Serge Aurier should have been shipped out.
The deadline day signing of Emerson Royal will be a welcome one, as right-back has been a cause for concern.
The role of Japhet Tanganga who was impressed there so far this season now comes into question, while perhaps an extra centre-back in addition to Cristian Romero should have been secured.