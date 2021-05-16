News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Match Report

FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur F.C

2

 Quinn 29 Graham 108

Sheffield United F.C

1

 Watson 80

Tottenham Women seal extra time win over Sheffield United

PA Sport

Published: 6:39 PM May 16, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur's Kit Graham (left) celebrates scoring their second goal against Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur's Kit Graham (left) celebrates scoring their second goal against Sheffield United - Credit: PA

Tottenham booked themselves a spot in the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals as Kit Graham's extra-time winner saw them edge out Sheffield United 2-1 at The Hive.

The hosts went ahead in the 29th minute when Lucy Quinn fired a fierce right-footed shot into the back of the net.

Spurs were unable to hold on though as Neil Redfearn's United hit back with 10 minutes to go after a defensive mishap allowed Lucy Watson to stroke the ball into an empty net.

That sent the match to extra time, where Graham struck what would prove to be the winner in the 108th minute when she rose highest to head home for Rehanne Skinner's side.

That goal secured Spurs a place in the last eight of the competition, which is scheduled to take place in September.

