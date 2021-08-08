Tottenham Hotspur Women sign rising star Asmita Ale from Aston Villa
- Credit: PA
Tottenham Hotspur Women have announced the signing of promising teenager Asmita Ale from fellow Women's Super League club Aston Villa.
Ale turned down a new contract at Villa after coming through the youth ranks of the club to move to north London ahead of the new season.
The versatile defender was rewarded with her first professional contract at Villa Park after turning 18 and was part of the side that gained promotion to the Barclays FA Women’s Super League in 2019/20.
Last season she made 18 appearances in their debut campaign and helped the club record three clean sheets in the final five games.
The youngster was also named as Aston Villa's player's player of the season and she also recorded the highest number of interceptions in the division.
You may also want to watch:
On signing for the Lilywhites Ale said: "I’m so excited to be joining Spurs – the club has a fantastic reputation and the ambition that Rehanne, the staff and players have is something I wanted to be a part of.
"I’m looking forward to working with Rehanne again and learning as much as I can. I can’t wait to get started, hopefully I can help the team progress even further this season.”
Most Read
- 1 Gone in 60 seconds: Watch as 'keyless' thief steals Hackney car
- 2 Bottomless weekend brunch served at Hackney hangout this summer
- 3 Legendary east London graffiti pub to reopen after 26 years
- 4 Hackney Wick bar and restaurant opens with Two More Years to go
- 5 Stamford Hill North and Shoreditch hardest hit during Covid waves
- 6 Residents report losing sleep over Broadway Market drinkers and idling minicab engines
- 7 Surgery blunder sees wrong side of 75-year-old patient's thyroid removed
- 8 'They don't care,' says Hackney family living in mould-infested property
- 9 Crowdfunder for Prodigy's Keith Flint mural to raise mental health awareness
- 10 London nightlife industry: Vaccine passports will be 'detrimental to business'
Ale has also represented England up to under-19 level, where she first worked with Spurs boss Rehanne Skinner.
The defender was also a key part of the England U19’s squad who attended the European Championship Finals in Scotland in 2019.
On the new addition Skinner said:"Azzy is a fantastic young player that has made significant progress in her career over the last few years both in the WSL and youth international teams.
"I am excited to have her in our squad as she has huge potential which was evident in her contributions last season in the league, Azzy brings with her strong defensive attributes with a desire and ability to get into attacking areas of the pitch that will add value to the team.”