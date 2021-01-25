Tottenham sign defender Abbie McManus on loan

Published: 11:44 AM January 25, 2021

Chelsea's Samantha Kerr (centre) battles for the ball with Manchester United's Millie Turner (left) and Abbie McManus during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village Stadium, Manchester. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur Women have confirmed the signing of Manchester United and England International defender Abbie McManus on loan until the end of the season.

McManus linked up with Manchester United from city rivals Manchester City in 2019 and has made 25 appearances to date with Casey Stoney's side.

During her time at Manchester City she picked up the WSL title, two Women’s FA Cups and two Continental League Cups.

The 28-year-old was called up to the England squad for the first time in February 2018 making her debut for the Lionesses at the SheBelieves Cup.

The following year the centre-back retained her place in the Lionesses squad that went on to win the tournament and that summer she was part of the team at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup that reached the semi-finals, making two starts for Phil Neville’s side.

This season McManus has struggled for games at United who are currently second in the Women's Super League table making just seven appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

On signing for the club she told the club website: "I’m really excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur, a big club with big ambitions.

“The team is in great form, winning three games on the bounce, and hopefully we can continue to build on those performances in the next few games and get into the top half of the table.

"I worked with Rehanne recently when she was assistant coach for England and I’m looking forward to working with her again. I’m excited to be here and can’t wait to get started.”

Tottenham Women had their match at home to Everton on Sunday postponed following a pitch inspection due to the heavy snowfall.

They now face a trip away to Chelsea in the WSL on Sunday after a break from action once again.