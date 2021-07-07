Tottenham sign Everton duo Korpela and Clemaron

Published: 10:34 AM July 7, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela and French international Maéva Clemaron both from Everton.

The Finnish International has penned a deal with the club running until 2022 at the Lilywhites and will compete with Rebecca Spencer for the number one spot.

The 35-year-old spent two years at Everton where she made 21 appearances and was part of the FA Cup final squad last year.

Korpela said: "I’m very excited to join Spurs, such a big and famous club. I hope to use my experience from different clubs around Europe and the Finnish national team to help the squad achieve our targets.

"It’s the everyday quality of work that will take us to where we aim to be and I’m very much looking forward to taking part in that, I can’t wait to get started."

During her international career she has won 98 caps playing at two European Championships in 2009 and 2013 and has also helped them qualify for next year's edition of the tournament in England.

Korpela lifted two Bundesliga titles in her time with German giants Bayern Munich and three Finnish championships at FC Honka.

She has also represented Kolbotn and LSK Kvinner in Norway and Tyreso FF in the Swedish top-flight.

Clemaron has penned a deal until 2022 with the option to extend for a further year.

She arrives in north London after making 22 appearances in the Women’s Super League for Everton and also helped them reach the FA Cup final in 2020.

Clemaron was a member of the French squad that reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2019 and has won five senior caps for her country to date.

She began her career at Lyon but left the French giants in 2008 for AS Saint-Etienne where she played over 100 games during a nine year stay at the club.

She then moved onto Fleury 91 for two seasons and then linked up with Everton in 2019.

"I’m really happy and excited to join Spurs, a top club in England that is known throughout Europe and the world.

"The most important thing for me was the project that the club proposed to me and the objectives that Rehanne Skinner has explained, with her visions for the team going into the future."



