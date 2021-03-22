Tottenham Hotspur to illuminate its stadium on National Day of reflection

Published: 12:04 PM March 22, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur will illuminate its stadium yellow at 8pm on Tuesday, March, 23 2021, marking a national day to remember those we have lost to all causes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spearheaded by end-of-life charity Marie Curie, the National Day of Reflection takes place on the one-year anniversary of the UK first entering a full national lockdown.

Marie Curie estimates that over three million people in the UK have been bereaved since the pandemic began, with the club itself mourning the loss of former players, staff and fans who will sadly never return to our stadium.

The National Day of Reflection will give the nation and communities a moment to remember, grieve and celebrate the lives of everyone who has died during this time and show support for families, friends and colleagues who are grieving.

General view of the empty Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday February 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium joins a list of iconic landmarks across the country that will be illuminated yellow at 8pm as a mark of respect – including Wembley, London City Hall and Nelson’s Column.

The club will also observe a minute’s silence at 12 noon and is encouraging fans to also take a moment to reflect at this time.

Daniel Levy, Chairman, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “It is hard to believe that Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the country entering its first lockdown – it is important we reflect on what has been an incredibly difficult time for us all.

“Not least for those that have lost loved ones to all causes during this past 12 months, including so many of those connected with the Club. Our thoughts remain with everyone who has been bereaved during this time

“We hope that our stadium illumination taking place at 8pm will serve as a fitting tribute, bringing comfort to those who are grieving.”

Matthew Reed, Chief Executive, Marie Curie, said: “We need to mark the huge amount of loss we’ve seen this year and show support for everyone who has been bereaved in the most challenging of circumstances.

“The National Day of Reflection on 23 March gives us a moment to reflect, remember and celebrate the lives of everyone that has died, as well as show our support to family, friends and colleagues who are bereaved during these challenging times – from Covid and other causes.”





To find out more about the National Day of Reflection and how to get involved visitwww.mariecurie.org.uk/dayofreflection. #DayofReflection