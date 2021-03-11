Tottenham's Lucas Moura says 'mentality is key' for top-four bid
- Credit: PA
Tottenham attacker Lucas Moura says belief is key to their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Success over Crystal Palace on Sunday made it three consecutive top-flight wins in the space of a week for Spurs to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.
Jose Mourinho's side are firmly back in the mix after a poor run of results earlier in 2021 - where they lost five out of six league games and exited the FA Cup.
On what has changed, Moura said: "I think the main thing was the mentality because we just needed to have the belief in ourselves.
"We needed to know how good we are because we have terrific players, a very good squad and the quality in the Premier League to win games. When we realise that and we have confidence, we are able to dominate games."
They now face a tough test in the Europa League last 16 as they take on Dinamo Zagreb this evening (8pm) before also then making a short trip to fierce rivals Arsenal on Sunday (4.30pm) in a north London derby.
