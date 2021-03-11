Tottenham's Lucas Moura says 'mentality is key' for top-four bid

Published: 10:30 AM March 11, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (left) and Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham attacker Lucas Moura says belief is key to their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Success over Crystal Palace on Sunday made it three consecutive top-flight wins in the space of a week for Spurs to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho's side are firmly back in the mix after a poor run of results earlier in 2021 - where they lost five out of six league games and exited the FA Cup.

On what has changed, Moura said: "I think the main thing was the mentality because we just needed to have the belief in ourselves.

"We needed to know how good we are because we have terrific players, a very good squad and the quality in the Premier League to win games. When we realise that and we have confidence, we are able to dominate games."

They now face a tough test in the Europa League last 16 as they take on Dinamo Zagreb this evening (8pm) before also then making a short trip to fierce rivals Arsenal on Sunday (4.30pm) in a north London derby.