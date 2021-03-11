News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Sport

Tottenham's Lucas Moura says 'mentality is key' for top-four bid

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:30 AM March 11, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (left) and Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt battle for the ball

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (left) and Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham attacker Lucas Moura says belief is key to their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League. 

Success over Crystal Palace on Sunday made it three consecutive top-flight wins in the space of a week for Spurs to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. 

Jose Mourinho's side are firmly back in the mix after a poor run of results earlier in 2021 - where they lost five out of six league games and exited the FA Cup. 

On what has changed, Moura said: "I think the main thing was the mentality because we just needed to have the belief in ourselves. 

"We needed to know how good we are because we have terrific players, a very good squad and the quality in the Premier League to win games. When we realise that and we have confidence, we are able to dominate games." 

You may also want to watch:

They now face a tough test in the Europa League last 16 as they take on Dinamo Zagreb this evening (8pm) before also then making a short trip to fierce rivals Arsenal on Sunday (4.30pm) in a north London derby. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Women fear walking down car-less streets', say campaigners against LTNs
  2. 2 Police release CCTV images in search for Hackney peeping Tom
  3. 3 Man found with £200,000 in drugs jailed for Hackney hit and run
  1. 4 Test and Trace urged to 'wean itself off' thousands of private consultants
  2. 5 Mayor of London funding to tackle violent crime in Hackney Wick
  3. 6 'Laundry is only thing separated by colour': speaker visits shop exhibition
  4. 7 Man's face lacerated in Lower Clapton stabbing
  5. 8 Baby Edward: Police confirm biological mother was found
  6. 9 Jamie xx and Kano to headline All Points East
  7. 10 Expanded ULEZ could save Hackney NHS millions, study says
Tottenham Hotspur
Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

East London Up Close By Mimi Mollica is published by Hoxton Mini Press

Hackney photographer shoots 'mosaic' of East London

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
EE Rising Star nomination Tom Dymond © 2021 tom@tomdymond.co.uk www.tomdymond.co.uk +44 (0) 7825

Hackney 'rising star' nominated for BAFTA

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Two police men walk around a residential area.

Coronavirus

Alleged organiser of illegal Hackney music event faces £10,000 fine

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Clair Battaglino and Niall Crowley standing on a Hackney street.

Facebook

Hackney road closure campaigners to stand in by-election

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus