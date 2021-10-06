Fighting spirit ends losing streak for Tottenham

Opinion

Published: 7:43 AM October 6, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (left) holds the ball from Aston Villa's Matt Targett during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur finally ended their losing streak in the Premier League, showing fighting spirit to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Having conceded nine in their last three league fixtures, while scoring just one, it was imperative the lilywhites secured all three points.

The way they were beaten, by all three of their London rivals, will have caused great concern for fans.

The performance against the villains was much improved. Facing a side who just beat Manchester United away from home is never an easy feat, due to the confidence the opposition carries.

Spurs grew into the game, controlling the first half, and deservedly going into the interval a goal to the good, courtesy of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s brilliant, guided finish.

A lot of tension could be felt in and around the ground, understandably so, considering the recent run of results.

Their Europa Conference League fixture in midweek did little to appease fans, as reinforcements in the name of Harry Kane were needed to make the victory comfortable.

When Villa striker Ollie Watkins equalised in the 67th minute, many felt it meant Spurs would kiss the three points goodbye, as throwing away 1-0 leads became second nature last season.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. - Credit: PA

Instead, the lilywhites showed strong mental character to reply instantly, with star man Heung-Min Son doing very well on the left-hand side to put a dangerous ball into the box which Matt Target turned into his own net.

Considering all the chances Tottenham failed to convert, the win was very much deserved based on their performance.

Nuno Espírito Santo needed to relieve some of the pressure that was building over the club, however, by no means does this result challenge the doubts over if he’s the right man for the job.

One man who is under more pressure following the game is Harry Kane, the talisman is yet to open his account in the league this season and was guilty of some uncharacteristic misses.

There is no doubting his ability, however, and fans will be hoping he can re-find his rhythm and open the floodgates to propel Spurs higher up the table.