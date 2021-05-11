News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tottenham forward Kit Graham pleased with winner against Birmingham

Emma De Duve

Published: 9:00 AM May 11, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur's Kit Graham in action during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadiu

Tottenham Hotspur's Kit Graham in action during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Spurs Women won 1-0 in their last game of the season, against Birmingham City Women at Damson Park on Sunday.

Tottenham forward, Kit Graham, got the winning goal in the last 20 minutes of the game, which secured the victory.

Graham explained the feeling of getting the goal, after a tough season: “Definitely a positive to end on a game like this…It’s been a long time coming.

“I’m not overly happy with my season but I know I can push on now and hopefully next season I’ll be hitting numbers that I’m happy with.”

Spurs manager, Rehanne Skinner, also described her thoughts on the result: “We’re delighted with the win, for sure…The goal was fantastic.”

Skinner and Graham both agreed that it wasn’t an easy game: “Birmingham defended well and made life difficult for us.” 

“We were resilient. It wasn’t the best game of football but sometimes you have to find a way to win and ultimately we’ve done that,” Skinner said.

“It’s important we all do our best to score but we have to put our bodies on the line.”

“We all worked hard for each other…We got back down to the basics in the second half and thankfully we came away with the win,” Graham added.

The win meant Tottenham finished eighth in the league, whilst Birmingham survived and finished 11th.

The visitors still have an FA Cup game to play at The Hive, against Sheffield United Women at the weekend.

Skinner described her thoughts in preparation for the final game: “We’ve had some ups and downs over the course of the season. There’s been lots of changes at the club.”

“We’ve just got to make sure we take the positives of the game today into what we want to do in the FA Cup so we’re still in that next year.”

