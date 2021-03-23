Spurs boss Skinner 'frustrated' with draw at home to Bristol City

Published: 1:30 PM March 23, 2021

Bristol City's Carla Humphrey in action during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Women came away with only a point after a 1-1 draw in the home tie against Bristol City Women at the weekend.

The draw is the north London side's second in a row, after they failed to convert some close chances into goals.

Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner expressed frustration at the failure to take three points.

“I feel like I am saying the same thing every week at the moment," she said.

“We are creating good quality chances and we are just not finishing the ones that come our way.”

The home side’s goal came from a free kick in the opening five minutes by defender Siri Worm, who said: “I was happy that we had the lead.

“I think we deserved the three points, so I’m really disappointed.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Alanna Kennedy (right) heads the ball towards goal during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Skinner continued: “We’ve got to be better in front of goal - bottom line.

“We’ve just got to make sure we stay disciplined throughout the course of the game to be able to nullify those chances. In this league you can’t afford to switch off, not even for a minute.”

Despite the draw, there were some positives the Tottenham team will take from the game.

“We’ve been defending quite well overall, and I think as a team we are getting our shape together pretty well,” Skinner said.

The Spurs side have an important next match as they take on Arsenal in the North London Derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Worm said: “Last year was definitely an amazing experience. We played really well as well so hopefully we can bring that again.”

The draw leaves Bristol City at the bottom of the table and keeps Tottenham in eighth.