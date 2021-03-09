Opinion
Tottenham are finding form for the final stretch of the season
Buez Hadgu
- Credit: PA
Tottenham Hotspur made it four wins on the spin in all competitions, as they dispatched fellow Londoners Crystal Palace.
Braces from Gareth Bale and Harry Kane sealed a comfortable 4-1 victory.
A return to winning ways has coincided with the return to form of the likes of Dele Alli and Bale, both who have played key roles in the last few Spurs games.
Despite suffering a late blow in the first half, in the form of a Christian Benteke equaliser, the lilywhites came out with intent.
It was the lack of second half performances such as this that has cost Spurs over the course of this season.
You may also want to watch:
Harry Kane registered two assists alongside his double, taking his goal involvement in all competitions to 40, the highest of any Premier League player this season.
His connection with Gareth Bale will be of huge value to Tottenham, and with the qualities of Heung-Min Son, Mourinho now has a formidable front three.
Most Read
- 1 Mayor of London funding to tackle violent crime in Hackney Wick
- 2 Campaigners urge north London incinerator bidders to pull out
- 3 Pupils celebrate World Book Day 2021 from home
- 4 Man found with £200,000 in drugs jailed for Hackney hit and run
- 5 Man's face lacerated in Lower Clapton stabbing
- 6 International Women's Day: book tells stories of Hackney women in history
- 7 Jamie xx and Kano to headline All Points East
- 8 Alleged organiser of illegal Hackney music event faces £10,000 fine
- 9 Baby Edward: Police confirm biological mother was found
- 10 Hackney 'rising star' nominated for BAFTA
Three consecutive league wins puts Spurs in good shape for the always eagerly anticipated North London Derby.
It proves an opportunity to go 10 points clear of their fierce rivals, but also throw their hat into the ring, in the battle for a Champions League spot.
Mourinho conducted an enjoyable post-match interview, returning to the character we remember from earlier on in the season.
“100 goals for us this season, not bad for a defensive team” he joked, a reminder that despite the criticism for negative performances, there has been many a time this campaign where his side have been free-scoring.
The Europa League is still to play for, it remains to be seen whether Mourinho persists with the second-string XI, already stating Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be rested for the first leg tie against Slavia Prague.
Following Chelsea’s victory over Everton, Tottenham have cut the gap to just five points, with a game in hand too.
The side are hitting form at just the right time, with consistency now crucial if they are to make anything of what has been a turbulent season.