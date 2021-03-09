News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tottenham are finding form for the final stretch of the season

Buez Hadgu

Published: 11:30 AM March 9, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier Leagu

Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur made it four wins on the spin in all competitions, as they dispatched fellow Londoners Crystal Palace.

Braces from Gareth Bale and Harry Kane sealed a comfortable 4-1 victory.

A return to winning ways has coincided with the return to form of the likes of Dele Alli and Bale, both who have played key roles in the last few Spurs games. 

Despite suffering a late blow in the first half, in the form of a Christian Benteke equaliser, the lilywhites came out with intent.

It was the lack of second half performances such as this that has cost Spurs over the course of this season.

Harry Kane registered two assists alongside his double, taking his goal involvement in all competitions to 40, the highest of any Premier League player this season.

His connection with Gareth Bale will be of huge value to Tottenham, and with the qualities of Heung-Min Son, Mourinho now has a formidable front three.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (centre) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game durin

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (centre) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Three consecutive league wins puts Spurs in good shape for the always eagerly anticipated North London Derby.

It proves an opportunity to go 10 points clear of their fierce rivals, but also throw their hat into the ring, in the battle for a Champions League spot.

Mourinho conducted an enjoyable post-match interview, returning to the character we remember from earlier on in the season.

“100 goals for us this season, not bad for a defensive team” he joked, a reminder that despite the criticism for negative performances, there has been many a time this campaign where his side have been free-scoring. 

The Europa League is still to play for, it remains to be seen whether Mourinho persists with the second-string XI, already stating Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be rested for the first leg tie against Slavia Prague.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game with

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game with Son Heung-min during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Following Chelsea’s victory over Everton, Tottenham have cut the gap to just five points, with a game in hand too.

The side are hitting form at just the right time, with consistency now crucial if they are to make anything of what has been a turbulent season.

Tottenham Hotspur
Football

