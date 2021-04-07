Tottenham looking to bounce back and keep top four hopes alive

Published: 5:00 PM April 7, 2021

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron and Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture date: Sunday April 4, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur will need to bounce back as they face Manchester United in a bid to keep Champions League qualification hopes alive.

Spurs will welcome the Red Devils to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (4.30pm) as they look to bounce back from a 2-2 draw with strugglers Newcastle United.

Jose Mourinho’s men currently sit sixth in the Premier League just three points off the top four but at the same time only five points separates West Ham in fourth and Everton in eighth – meaning the hunt is wide open.

"It was a bad result. I'm not being disrespectful to Newcastle, but I think that is a match to win, so the result is not a good one,” Mourinho said.

"If I analyse the performance, separate it from so many mistakes that lead to instability and instability leads to hope in the opposition, if I want to analyse it separate from that, I think we were good, I would say very good in some moments.

You may also want to watch:

"But I cannot do it. The game belongs to every moment and I cannot separate the game from these moments of instability, and that's the reason why we didn't win the game."