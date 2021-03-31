News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tottenham set for trip to Newcastle after international break

Sam Tabuteau

Published: 10:00 AM March 31, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur's Japhet Tanganga (right) and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (left) battle for the ba

Tottenham Hotspur's Japhet Tanganga (right) and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday March 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to take on Newcastle United.

Jose Mourinho's men currently sit three points outside the Champions League qualification spots and need a win to keep the pressure on their London rivals West Ham United and Chelsea. 

Spurs bounced back from their 3-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb with a comfortable victory away at Aston Villa before the international break. 

Defeat in Croatia means Tottenham's hopes of securing Champions League football this season now lie solely in their league form.

Newcastle are winless in their last six games and sit just two points above the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand. 

Both Son Heung-Min and Sergio Reguillon are reportedly set to return from injury in time for the game. But Ben Davies and Matt Doherty, who picked up an injury on international duty, will be unavailable.

