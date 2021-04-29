Tottenham prepare for Sheffield United as protest planned

Published: 8:30 AM April 29, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur will look to put their Carabao Cup final woes behind them as they continue their fight to bag a spot in Europe next season.

Spurs will welcome basement club Sheffield United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (7.15pm) as they to get something out of the season.

They currently sit seventh in the Premier League, five points off the top four, and just one point off the top six with five games left to play this campaign.

It will be caretaker manager Ryan Mason’s job to try to steer them into at least the Europa League while they still hope they can chase down the top four although the odds on that happening are looking very slim.

After Sheffield, Spurs will face Leeds United, Wolves, Aston Villa and Leicester City in their remaining fixtures.

You may also want to watch:

In other news, The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust is planning a protest against the club's owners in their final home game of the season against Aston Villa.

The move comes after the fan group called for the club's executive board to resign in the wake of their involvement in the failed European Super League plan, insisting "change is coming".