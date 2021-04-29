News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Sport

Tottenham prepare for Sheffield United as protest planned

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:30 AM April 29, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball dur

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur will look to put their Carabao Cup final woes behind them as they continue their fight to bag a spot in Europe next season. 

Spurs will welcome basement club Sheffield United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (7.15pm) as they to get something out of the season. 

They currently sit seventh in the Premier League, five points off the top four, and just one point off the top six with five games left to play this campaign. 

It will be caretaker manager Ryan Mason’s job to try to steer them into at least the Europa League while they still hope they can chase down the top four although the odds on that happening are looking very slim. 

After Sheffield, Spurs will face Leeds United, Wolves, Aston Villa and Leicester City in their remaining fixtures. 

You may also want to watch:

In other news, The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust is planning a protest against the club's owners in their final home game of the season against Aston Villa. 

The move comes after the fan group called for the club's executive board to resign in the wake of their involvement in the failed European Super League plan, insisting "change is coming". 

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenagers shot and stabbed in Hackney
  2. 2 £20,000 reward for information on Stoke Newington murder
  3. 3 Hackney primary school teachers strike over funding row
  1. 4 Resident speaks out as Finsbury Park flooding cases remain unresolved
  2. 5 Hackney duo release 'recipes against racism'
  3. 6 Pop up outdoor cinemas at Ally Pally and Hampstead Heath
  4. 7 Hoxton's singing sharks move to Islington
  5. 8 "Heartless" Joshua White killers jailed for life
  6. 9 Couple hopes to bring the community together through dance
  7. 10 Three men who went on stabbing spree in Hackney convicted of murder
Tottenham Hotspur
Football
Haringey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kania Hot Paprika jars bought at Well Street Lidl.

Shocked woman finds bugs in unopened Lidl Paprika Jar

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Rozel Court lift.

Hackney Council

Broken De Beauvoir Estate lift saw man "bump" wife in wheelchair down...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 17/10/20 of drinkers outside a pub in Soho, London. A pint at the pub is finally a

Opinion

'I'm appalled at no-show bookings as pubs reopen'

Steve Allen, comedian

Logo Icon
David O'Brien, 51, of no fixed abode.

"Predator" jailed after sexually assaulting sleeping woman on Hackney bus

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus