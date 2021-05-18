Tottenham cement FA Cup quarter-final place with Sheffield United win

Published: 2:30 PM May 18, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Kit Graham (left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fifth round match at The Hive Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 16, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur Women secured their place in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup quarter final when they beat Sheffield United Women 2-1, in extra time, at The Hive on Sunday.

The first goal game within half an hour for the home side, from forward Lucy Quinn.

She explained what it was like to score in the fifth-round tie: “I’ve been a little bit disappointed with my season on a personal level, I would’ve liked to have got more goals than I did.”

“So, to end the season with a goal for the girls was really special.”

The visitors equalised in the final 10 minutes of the game, taking it to extra time after a goal from Lucy Watson.

Forward, Kit Graham, scored the winning goal in the first half of extra time which was her second match winner in as many games.

She described her thoughts on the game: “We knew it was going to be a battle.”

“We just stuck to our guns and thankfully we got the win.”

Spurs manager, Rehanne Skinner, explained how good it felt to finish the season with a win like they did: “We felt pretty confident that chances would come, based on the way the game had evolved.”

“When we started to be a bit more positive with that final ball and that final touch, we created a lot of chances.”

“Everybody went for it, as you would expect in a cup game. Overall, I think we put in a lot of hard work throughout the course of the game.”

Quinn described her thoughts on the next steps for the North London side: “It’s a really talented squad and I’m sure there will be lots of recruitment that will only add to the squad.”

“I think everyone needs a well-deserved break first of all and then back next year and hit the ground running.”

Celebrations will be in place after the win before the Tottenham side look to strengthen their squad, in any way they can, in preparation for next season.

The FA Cup rolls onto next season with opponents set to be announced soon and the quarter final game set to be played on the weekend of September, 29.