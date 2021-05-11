News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Spurs will have 'long hard think' about direction they want to go

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:00 PM May 11, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane appears dejected during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Saturday May 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham's interim boss Ryan Mason admitted the club would be having "a long hard think" about the direction they want to take over the summer as they head into a clash with Wolves. 

Former Spurs midfielder Mason, promoted from the academy following last month's sacking of Jose Mourinho, saw the club's outside Champions League hopes nose-dive thanks to their 3-1 Saturday lunchtime defeat at Leeds. 

They now have three matches left to play as they sit seventh in the league table, seven points off the top four, but just one point off the top six, starting with a home match against Wolves on Sunday (2.05pm). 

When asked if Mourinho's permanent successor would be inheriting a squad capable of challenging for a top-four finish next season, Mason said: "Absolutely, there's some great players. 

"It's a big squad. It's a very good squad as well. There's definitely tools to work with for next season and I'm sure the chairman and the football club will have a long hard think about the direction the football club wants to go." 

