Tottenham look to put derby defeat behind them in defining week

Published: 11:00 AM March 18, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura gets away from /Arsenal's during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur will look to put the north London derby defeat behind them as they look to bounce back in both the Europa League and Premier League.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs will make the trip away to Dinamo Zagreb this evening (Thursday, 5.55pm) for the second leg as they currently lead 2-0 on aggregate.

It is then another away match as they travel to Villa Park to take on Dean Smith’s Aston Villa on Sunday (7.30pm) as they look to get their push for the European places back on track.

Tottenham currently sit eighth, just six points off the top four, therefore they have hope of still sealing a spot in the Champions League.

This week could define their season as they look to bag a spot in the quarter-finals and remain in the hunt for the top four.

You may also want to watch:

Attacking midfielder Lucas Moura said: “The feeling is bad, it is a derby and three points we needed but now we go to the next game."