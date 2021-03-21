Tottenham held after Bristol City fightback

Published: 4:54 PM March 21, 2021 Updated: 5:24 PM March 21, 2021

Tottenham's Siri Worm celebrates scoring against Bristol City in the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium - Credit: PA

Gemma Evans’ strike just after the break rescued a point for Bristol City against Tottenham to lift the Robins off the foot of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League table.

Siri Worm had given the hosts an early lead at the Hive, but they couldn’t make the most of their early dominance to add to their lead, and were made to pay in the second half.

Spurs scored with the first shot of the match on two minutes as Worm struck a curling free kick from 20 yards past Sophie Baggaley into the bottom left corner.

Rianna Dean almost scored a second for the hosts 20 minutes in when Baggaley spilled a cross to the striker, who couldn't keep her shot down from six yards out.

Spurs continued to create chances in the early stages and, after some patient build-up play from the home side, Kit Graham worked half a yard on the edge of the area and shot just wide on 25 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

Graham went close again minutes later, dribbling from the right wing and hitting a low shot from 20 yards out that skimmed the outside of the post.

The home side kept the pressure on late in the first half, and Graham's close-range effort from Ria Percival's free kick was cleared off the line by Yana Daniels.

City almost equalised seconds into the second half as Ebony Salmon struck the post with a dipping volley from 20 yards, but the visitors then scored on 52 minutes when Evans headed in off the post from Ella Mastrantonio's deep corner.

In an even second half, Spurs nearly regained the lead as Gemma Davison's fierce long-range strike was heading for the top corner but Baggaley tipped it over the bar.

Bristol withstood some heavy pressure in the closing stages from successive Spurs corners, but Baggaley produced a vital low save from Rachel Williams' header and Faye Bryson then cleared off the line from the following corner to keep the score level.

Spurs boss Rehanne Skinner said: "At the end of the day, both of us are battling hard for points and the game can become a bit stretched at times, which happened today.

"We started the first half really brightly and we were really good early on but we need to show that we can be more clinical.

"We've got to be better in front of goal, we're doing better in every third of the pitch and creating chances but we've got to believe we can get those goals.

"It can be frustrating for everybody when we're putting in the effort but not getting the points we deserve out of the games.

"To be fair, she [Worm] does it everyday in training so it's no surprise and a great way to start the game for us today but it's a credit to the work she puts in day in day out."

Tottenham: Spencer, Zadorsky Morgan, McManus, Worm, Percival, Graham (Cho 78), Kennedy, Addison (Williams 61), Ayane (Quinn 78), Dean (Davison 61). Unused subs: Mikalsen, Green, Harrop, Godfrey, Peplow.

*To follow the action and sign up for the FA Player's live Barclays FA Women's Suprt League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.