Tottenham Women well beaten by champions Chelsea

Published: 6:11 PM January 31, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur fell to a 4-0 defeat away to Women's Super League holders Chelsea at Kingsmeadow on Sunday as the Blues made it 33 league games unbeaten.

The visitors started the game well when Jessica Naz picked the ball up on the wing before driving forward and getting a cross into the box but Chelsea keeper Ann-Katrin Berger was there to claim.

The home side carved out their first opening of the game when Sam Kerr was played in from Guro Reiten but she fired her strike over the top of the crossbar.

Tottenham then started to put pressure on the defending WSL champions as Shelina Zadorsky was picked out on the left side of the area but she fired her effort over the top when she should have done better.

Berger was then called into action as Kit Graham pulled the ball back to Ria Percival whose effort was pushed onto the post by the stopper.

Chelsea then had another good chance when Millie Bright was picked out on the edge of the area from a corner but she blasted a strike over the bar.

Emma Hayes' side then took the lead when German international Melanie Leupolz struck from range into the bottom corner of the net beyond Aurora Mikalsen in the Spurs goal who should have done better with the effort.

And the Blues then immediately doubled their advantage on 29 minutes when Mikalsen's pass was too heavy for Abbie McManus as Fran Kirby nipped in to win the ball back before playing the ball into Pernille Harder whose effort deflected off McManus and into the net.

Spurs could have pulled a goal back when Angela Addison worked herself into space before firing high and wide on her left foot when she should have pulled the ball back.

That miss was to prove costly for Rehanne Skinner’s side as Chelsea made it 3-0 on 38 minutes when Harder jinked down the wing before crossing for Kerr and she arrived at the back post unmarked to head the ball across goal and into the far corner of the net.

Both sides made a change at half-time with Hannah Blundell replacing Maren Mjelde for the Blues as Josie Green came on for Spurs to replace Graham who had an impressive first half.

In what was a pretty quiet second half it was Harder who came close to making it 4-0 when she hit a left-footed volley that was cleared off the line by Alanna Kennedy.

Spurs then made their second change when Naz, who started the game brightly, was replaced by Rosella Ayane who had a hard task as a lone striker.

Harder was causing Spurs problems with her movement and could have had the fourth when she was picked out by Kirby but her low effort was blocked by Ashleigh Neville who was sliding in.

Chelsea were then awarded a penalty when Bethany England, who came on for Sam Kerr, was played in before her effort popped up and deflected off the hand of Kerys Harrop.

Leupolz stepped up and sent Mikalsen the wrong way to make it 4-0.

Chelsea were playing with such a high sense of confidence and could have made it five when Jessie Fleming was played in down the right before her effort was lashed into the side-netting.

Spurs just couldn't create anything in the second half but Ayane did have a rare sight of goal when her low drive was deflected off Magdalena Eriksson and into the side-netting.

The visitors then made another change as Lucy Quinn came on to replace Gemma Davison for the final moments of the game.

Chelsea then almost did have a fifth when Reiten met a cross before she poked her effort towards goal and Mikalsen got down low to make the save.

Spurs were dead on their feet due to their work-rate and were inches away from conceding again when Ji So-yun let fly from just outside the area before it took a heavy deflection and went behind.

It was the home team who had the final opportunity of the game when Drew Spence hit a snapshot that sailed just over the top of the crossbar.

Tottenham: Mikalsen, Neville, McManus, Zadorsky, Harrop, Kennedy, Percival, Davison (Quinn 78), Graham (Green 46), Addison, Ngunga (Ayane 57). Unused subs: Filbey, Dean, Cho, Martin, Morgan.