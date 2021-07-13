Hackney's Anthony Yarde set to get rematch with champion Lyndon Arthur
Ziad Chaudhry
- Credit: Queensberry Promotions
Hackney's very own 'Beast from the 'East' Anthony Yarde is set to get his rematch with Commonwealth light-heavyweight champion Lyndon Arthur later in the year according to promoter Frank Warren.
The 29-year-old was due to appear on the undercard of Lyndon Arthur and Davide Faraci WBO inter-continental title last Saturday at historic surroundings of Royal Albert Hall, West Kensington. However his opponent, the Iraq German-based Emin Atra, pulled out citing an injury.
Arthur, 30, Manchester, who is also promoted by Islington-born Warren and is the number one contender for American Joe Smith Jr's WBO world crown, completed an Italian job of his own after stopping Faraci in nine rounds in front of live BT Sport cameras.
Arthur, who moved to 19 straight victories, beat Yarde in a twelve round split decision last December and is set to face the Hackney man again.
"Anthony Yarde should have been on the card here tonight," said Hall Of Fame promoter Warren. "Unfortunately for him his opponent pulled out and we've struggled to find an opponent which was suitable for all of us but that will be Lyndon Arthurs next fight.
"They have contracted the fight so they'll fight each other."
Meanwhile local prospects Ladbroke Grove heavyweight David Adeleye, Peacock Gym based super-bantamweight Chris Burke and Ilford super-welterweight Hamzah Sheerez will appear on the undercard of Joe Joyce Vs Carlos Takam heavyweight clash at SSE Arena, Wembley on July 24.
