Youngsters from across London join tennis stars at Wimbledon

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 July 2019

Anne Keothavong at Tennis for Kids, Wimbledon. Picture: LTA

Anne Keothavong at Tennis for Kids, Wimbledon. Picture: LTA

Archant

Youngsters from London joined a number of tennis stars on the Wimbledon courts as part of a children's tennis initiative.

Youngsters took part in the Tennis for Kids sessions at Wimbledon. Picture: LTAYoungsters took part in the Tennis for Kids sessions at Wimbledon. Picture: LTA

Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith and Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong were among those at the Tennis for Kids taster sessions marking the central weekend of Wimbledon.

The event was part of the LTA and All England Lawn Tennis Club's (AELTC) Middle Sunday Opened Up tennis festival.

Jay Clarke, Harriet Dart, Naomi Broady, Dom Inglot as well as CEO of the LTA, Scott Lloyd, and CEO of AELTC, Richard Morris, also took to the courts.

Keothavong said: "It was fantastic to see so many children on court this morning at Wimbledon Park giving tennis a try for the first time and having fun, which is what Tennis for Kids is all about.

"The Davis Cup win in 2015 was a real landmark moment for British tennis and with the Fed Cup being held here twice this year, we want to use these opportunities to continue inspiring kids across the capital to pick up a racket.

"To get to 100,000 kids engaged in the programme and turned onto tennis by the end of the year would be a fantastic achievement."

The Tennis for Kids initiative launched in 2016 following Great Britain's famous Davis Cup victory the previous year.

The course give four to 11-year-olds an introduction to the sport with a focus on teaching the fundamental skills, getting children active, helping them make new friends and having fun.

Scott Lloyd said: "It's amazing to see so many kids here and whether it's picking up a racket for the first time or whether it's starting to play a bit more and honing their skills, they are having a great time.

"We want to make sure we can replicate these sorts of opportunities all over the country and all throughout the year."

John Golding, head of LTA, London and South East, also said: "Tennis for Kids is a great way for children to get a first taste of the sport and where better for them to give it try than here at Wimbledon Park, on the Middle Sunday of Wimbledon, with a host of British stars."

To find out more about Tennis for Kids and sign up to a local course visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/tennisforkids.

