Library of Things opens in Dalston: Steam cleaners, tools and more for rent

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:34 PM January 20, 2022
Cllr Mete Coban with Cllr Peter Snell, Cllr Soraya Adejare and representatives from Library of Things and Sustainable Hackney

Cllr Mete Coban with Cllr Peter Snell, Cllr Soraya Adejare and representatives from Library of Things and Sustainable Hackney - Credit: Sean Pollock Photographer

A new Library of Things has opened in Dalston, giving local people the chance to borrow household items for less than they would elsewhere. 

The library can be found at Dalston CLR James Library at Dalston Square and it joins another Library of Things at creative community venue The Baths in Hackney Wick. 

The project, which is council-funded, aims to help people save money and reduce household waste by renting affordable and useful items like drills, carpet cleaners, sewing machines, projectors and even ice cream makers. 

Cllr Mete Coban, portfolio holder for energy and waste, said: "I am delighted to launch the Dalston Library of Things, where you’ll be able to borrow the items you need to get household jobs done for less than at a hire shop.

"This is part of our commitment to helping rebuild a fair Hackney, reducing your cost of living, whilst at the same time helping you do your bit to help tackle the climate crisis."

The project will also help people share practical skills like DIY and repair with others in the community.

People can borrow a power drill for £7 per day, which is less than half the average high street rental, a steam cleaner for £8 and a sound system and microphone for £10 per day.

Discounts are also available for pensioners, people receiving government support and others who may find it difficult to afford the rental prices. 

The library was opened as a partnership between Hackney Council, Library of Things and Sustainable Hackney.

Emma Shaw, co-founder of Library of Things, said: "We’ve had lots of interest in Library of Things from Hackney residents and organisations – so we’re excited that they’re now able to borrow quality items like Bosch drills, Kärcher pressure washers and STIHL hedge trimmers for a few pounds per day.

"This is an important step for Library of Things, as we expand our work to create a community-led circular economy in neighbourhoods across London."

Items can be reserved online at www.libraryofthings.co.uk

They can then be collected from a kiosk on the ground floor of Dalston CLR James Library. 

