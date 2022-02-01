AK47: Banksy's Hackney frenemy on his new show - and watching Dickinson

“There is a fine art in taking the p*** and that makes me a fine artist, because I’m good at it.”

I’ve not yet asked Andy Link a question but within 30 seconds he has given me his raison d’etre. If only all interviews were this easy.

The artist who goes under the name AK47 does not waste words. He instead forms them out of bullets that he has stuck to mirrors - one of several works he shows me that are about to go on display.

“One says love, one says hate, and there are a couple of other four letter words that you won’t be able to print.

“The show is going to be held over Valentine’s Day. And these are all words we use in love!”

We meet in the front room of his Hackney flat under the pretence of discussing his exhibition I Am Not - his first solo show in two years - but I quickly sensed the conversation could go anywhere.

“You might pull one idea a week out of nowhere,” he says, “I can be watching Dickinson and something will come to mind!”

David Dickinson?

“Yeah, it can be like research,” he laughs. “I’ll watch art history and National Geographic too. I will never stop searching for knowledge.”

AK47 heads up a street artist collective known as Art Kieda. He is best known not for something he made but for something he stole, The Drinker - a Shaftesbury Avenue statue designed by his friend-cum-enemy Banksy. “The reason I don’t like Banksy is because he refused to sign my print,” Link says in the documentary The Banksy Job which details the theft and how The Drinker was then taken from Link’s own garden.

“People take art too seriously,” says Link, who goes on to state his disdain for the Charles Saatchis of the world.

“I’ve made my money from buying and selling Banksys. It’s given me the freedom to do what I want. I’m not doing it for anybody else.”

Link has a background in making and starring in pornography. He must be one of the only art professionals to have a part-time job in Wetherspoons (“for the conversations”). He clings to his outsider status and promotes any reviewer calling him mad as a badge of honour. Despite or because of all of this, he has a perspective on art that’s more akin to that of a boxing promoter. He speaks about how artistic talent is worth only around 30 per cent of the package - with the artist’s character another 30 pc and a further 40pc down to their PR and marketing.

“That’s where I think I’m lucky,” he says rolling a fag, “I’ve got a strong personality and I am not afraid of it. You’ve got to have a USP.”

He hands me a gift of another print set to be exhibited, a slab sprayed with the words “Be Afraid”. Given he gave a former colleague the Mafia-like gift of a bullet in the post, I think I’ve got off lightly.

“It is called I Am Not. People have said I’m not an artist, but I have proven I am. These are all original concepts.”

Andy Link - otherwise known as AK47 - Credit: William Mata

While in midst of a bizarre legal battle over ownership of The Drinker, Link is willing to give half of a major sale to funding youth projects - a passion that stems from his own rocky childhood.

“When I was at school in 1977,” his Yorkshire accent seems to slightly accentuate as he recalls his Wakefield upbringing, “My school headmaster wrote on my final report, ‘this is no kind of a reference’. I’ve still got it. It was scandalous.

“I hated school and was bullied. I was always told I was a piece of s***.

“When somebody is bombarded with negativity it takes effect. But I thought, I don’t need that, I don’t need that system. School gave me nothing.”

Link has since been diagnosed as dyslexic but it was a different kind of realisation that allowed him to find himself.

“Eventually I learned that I think differently, I’ve always been in trouble, out on the edge.

“We were never taught that if you think differently, maybe you have artistic qualities.

“I’m proud of who I am and where I got today is on my own.”

I Am Not, a solo show from AK47 will open on Thursday, February 3, at Graffik Gallery on Portobello Road. To be held throughout February. For more information, visit: www.graffikgallery.co.uk (Details of I Am Not had not been uploaded at the time of writing).