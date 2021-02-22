News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do

Review

Django Django: Glowing in the Dark

Logo Icon

Stephen Moore

Published: 4:04 PM February 22, 2021   
Django Django

Django Django's fourth album is released by Because Music - Credit: Supplied

Django Django have been cheerfully surfing their own wave of nerdish, electro-psych-rock for almost a decade, garnering plaudits, coveted slots on console game playlists and mid-table commercial success along the way.

But from the off, Glowing In The Dark feels like a step up for the Mercury-nominated band. Drum rolls and synth arpeggios gather pace in the opener Spirals, an anthem to hope that gleefully slings the listener into the band’s neon-spritzed stratosphere.

It’s immediately followed by the taut guitar motifs, irresistible adrenaline bounce and Beach Boys harmonies of Right The Wrongs and Got Me Worried, together an utterly compelling opening gambit that shows off improved arrangements and lively production. The latter track finds usually upbeat singer Vincent Neff stopping to phone a friend as doubts creep into his lyrics for the first time, and a percussive outro reminiscent of Doves’ There Goes The Fear – neither of which are a bad thing – before Charlotte Gainsbourg joins Neff for the dreamy, semi-acoustic strums and open-road adventure of Waking Up.

The art school outfit employ programmed beats, strings and mellifluous cascades of synth to realise the escapist fantasy Free From Gravity, toy confidently with louche disco-funk (Kick The Devil Out), psych-disco (Hold Fast) and perky synth-pop, too (the sign-off Asking For More).

Django Django Glowing in the Dark Album cover

Django Django Glowing in the Dark Album cover - Credit: Supplied

And there’s no flabby middle or floundering final third to be found: we arrive at the title track, a Hot Chip-rivalling dancefloor banger, via the energetic Headrush, pretty finger-picked guitars of The World Will Turn and Arabesque accents and percussive drive of Night Of The Buffalo. Immaculately realised, Glowing In The Dark feels fresh, confident, optimistic, eclectic, exciting and accessible – a pop record for our times, this deserves to be heard by everyone. 4/5 stars

You may also want to watch:

Music

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cyclists and pedestrians share the space on Narrow Way Hackney Central 09.02.21.

Pedestrians urge cyclists to be more cautious down Hackney’s Narrow Way

Camilla Patini

Logo Icon
A placard is held on the picket line at Murdoch House in Bothwell on day one of a 5-day strike by Br

Opinion

Why are these men and women prepared to sacrifice pay day after day?

George Binette, Hackney North & Stoke Newington CLP Trade Union Liaison Officer

Logo Icon
Rows of houses in the UK.

Flooding

Mare Street property guardians campaign after living in 'unsafe' building

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Ruby Williams, now 18, with her dad Lenny and mum Kate. Picture: Williams family

Sacked barrister setting 'wrong example' over uniform case, says mum

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus