Jamie xx and Kano to headline All Points East

Published: 10:41 AM March 9, 2021

Jamie xx and Kano are the first headline acts announced as All Points East returns to Victoria Park over August Bank Holiday.

The four day music festival, which was cancelled last year, has now moved from its usual May slot due to Covid restrictions.

With tickets on sale from 10am on March 10, other acts lined up to perform on Saturday August 28 include Northampton rapper slowthai, whose latest album Tyron came out in Feb, All Points East favourite Little Simz, hotly tipped newcomer Arlo Parks whose debut album was released in January, and singer songwriter Tom Misch who blends hip-hop inspired beats with soulful vocals and guitar.

Jamie xx plays All Points East on August 28, 2021 - Credit: Supplied

DJ, producer and part of Mercury Prize winning indie band The xx Jamie xx makes a welcome return to the East London festival after co-headlining a previous Saturday night. He's produced for the likes of Drake and Alicia Keyes but released "Idontknow" his first solo track for five years in 2020 and his set will include both his formidable catalogue and some highly anticipated new music.

Hailing from East Ham, talented MC Kano is a MOBO award winner who has headlined Glastonbury and the Royal Albert Hall. His sixth album Hoodies All Summer came out in 2019 to stellar reviews.

Little Simz is on the bill for All Points East on August 28 - Credit: Jack Bridgland

You may also want to watch:

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: “It feels so great to be finally announcing our first day of All Points East 2021. The chance to be back in the summer sun in Victoria Park is itself a reason to celebrate. The fact we are coming back with such a great first line up announcement makes this an even sweeter moment. There are some exciting changes this year, including our move to the August Bank Holiday weekend. We welcome two sensational co-headliners for the Saturday, Jamie xx and Kano, as well as a host of amazing artists. We can’t wait to welcome back live music in the UK and be back dancing with you all later this summer.”

All Points East runs in Victoria Park from August 27-30.

https://www.allpointseastfestival.com/