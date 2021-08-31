All Points East round-up: Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club light up Victoria Park
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Bank holiday weekend at All Points East was everything festival-starved Londoners had dreamed of for the past 18 months, and more.
Monday began with a drizzly start and the prospect of work the following day, but attendees poured through the gates from lunchtime and stayed out partying long after dark.
Strong female artists radiated across the festival's six stages, including singer, songwriter and guitarist Liz Lawrence, BBC Radio 6 DJ Mary Anne Hobbs, Arlo Parks (making her second appearance at the festival) and Olivia Dean.
Indie bands Flyte and Gang of Youths put on phenomenal shows and later on, crowds were treated to showers of confetti as headliners Bombay Bicycle Club and Foals brought the day to a close.
The day before, Field Day came alive with electronic music blaring across the festival's six stages.
Headliners BICEP took over the Victoria Park East stage at 9pm, with Belfast-born duo Matt Mcbriar and Andy Ferguson playing to the crowd.
You may also want to watch:
Revellers danced away to great acts including the Blessed Madonna, Prospa, Floorplan, ELLES and Elkka.
On Saturday, Jamie XX and London rapper Kano gave thrilling performances, as did headliner Slowthai, who had travelled in from Reading Festival.
Most Read
- 1 All Points East: Bank holiday bonanza off with a bang
- 2 All Points East: Field Day brings the bass and beats
- 3 Finsbury Park murder suspect in court after woman’s body found beside major road
- 4 Lea Bridge Road murder: Victim named as 32-year-old man
- 5 'Why does the UK love this particular swearword?'
- 6 A3 murder victim named as mother-of-four from Finsbury Park
- 7 Finsbury Park and Hackney men arrested after body found in undergrowth nearby A3
- 8 'Nightmare' plans could see Hackney Wick leaseholders living under a building site
- 9 Police appeal after motorcyclist dies in Hackney collision
- 10 London bus assaults lead to police photo appeal
Crowds also enjoyed upcoming artists Priya Ragu and Aziya, while many heard Firestone Stage acts such as Jockstrap for the first time.
Speaking to William Mata, London rapper Kam-BU, who also appeared on the Firestone Stage, said: “I’ve only just started releasing music this year, everywhere I have gone the reaction has only been positive. I can’t complain.”
The 6Music Stage also saw DJ sets from legends Dan Shake, Gilles Peterson, and Shy FX.
On Friday, headliner London Grammar brought the house down with typical aplomb.
Fans zipped from one side of the festival to the other, enjoying Grammy-nominated Jorja Smith on the East Stage and Mahalia and Loyle Carner over at the West Stage.
And the events continue...
All Points East: In The Neighbourhood starts today (August 31) with a three-day programme of live music, workshops and family activities in collaboration with Tower Hamlets Council.
Chief executive of European Festivals at AEG Presents, Jim King, said: "It is a real celebration of the local area, and we’re lucky to have all these fantastic local businesses and vendors join us in Victoria Park for three days of free activities and entertainment.
"Whether it’s a dance class, theatre or craft workshop, there really is something for everyone."
See more information at, www.allpointseastfestival.com/nbhd/