All Points East round-up: Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club light up Victoria Park

Published: 12:23 PM August 31, 2021

Crowds gathered across the summer bank holiday weekend at All Points East - Credit: Polly Hancock

Bank holiday weekend at All Points East was everything festival-starved Londoners had dreamed of for the past 18 months, and more.

Monday began with a drizzly start and the prospect of work the following day, but attendees poured through the gates from lunchtime and stayed out partying long after dark.

Tina Edwards played the North Arena on Friday, August 27 - Credit: Polly Hancock

Arlo Parks gave a memorable performance at All Points East - Credit: Polly Hancock

Strong female artists radiated across the festival's six stages, including singer, songwriter and guitarist Liz Lawrence, BBC Radio 6 DJ Mary Anne Hobbs, Arlo Parks (making her second appearance at the festival) and Olivia Dean.

Indie bands Flyte and Gang of Youths put on phenomenal shows and later on, crowds were treated to showers of confetti as headliners Bombay Bicycle Club and Foals brought the day to a close.

Bombay Bicycle Club headlined on Monday - Credit: Polly Hancock

At the 6Music Stage, Tom Ravenscroft got people dancing - Credit: Polly Hancock

The day before, Field Day came alive with electronic music blaring across the festival's six stages.

Headliners BICEP took over the Victoria Park East stage at 9pm, with Belfast-born duo Matt Mcbriar and Andy Ferguson playing to the crowd.

Conrad played on Friday, August 27 - Credit: Polly Hancock

Sunday's crowds danced into the night - Credit: Polly Hancock

Revellers danced away to great acts including the Blessed Madonna, Prospa, Floorplan, ELLES and Elkka.

On Saturday, Jamie XX and London rapper Kano gave thrilling performances, as did headliner Slowthai, who had travelled in from Reading Festival.

Baby T played to the crowds on the 6Music stage - Credit: Polly Hancock

All Points East saw thousands gather to hear their favourite bands - Credit: Polly Hancock

Crowds also enjoyed upcoming artists Priya Ragu and Aziya, while many heard Firestone Stage acts such as Jockstrap for the first time.

The Nightingales played on Monday - Credit: Polly Hancock

Speaking to William Mata, London rapper Kam-BU, who also appeared on the Firestone Stage, said: “I’ve only just started releasing music this year, everywhere I have gone the reaction has only been positive. I can’t complain.”

Celeste wowed fans on the East Stage - Credit: Polly Hancock

Låpsley played in the North Arena - Credit: Polly Hancock

The 6Music Stage also saw DJ sets from legends Dan Shake, Gilles Peterson, and Shy FX.

On Friday, headliner London Grammar brought the house down with typical aplomb.

Visitors enjoyed fairground rides alongside the live music - Credit: Polly Hancock

Eloise performed on the Firestone Stage - Credit: Polly Hancock

Fans zipped from one side of the festival to the other, enjoying Grammy-nominated Jorja Smith on the East Stage and Mahalia and Loyle Carner over at the West Stage.

Enny performed at Victoria Park - Credit: Polly Hancock

DJ Mary Ann Hobbs had people dancing the day away - Credit: Polly Hancock

And the events continue...

All Points East: In The Neighbourhood starts today (August 31) with a three-day programme of live music, workshops and family activities in collaboration with Tower Hamlets Council.

Medicine Cabinet played on the Firestone Stage - Credit: Polly Hancock

Nadine Shah stunned festival-goers on Monday - Credit: Polly Hancock

Chief executive of European Festivals at AEG Presents, Jim King, said: "It is a real celebration of the local area, and we’re lucky to have all these fantastic local businesses and vendors join us in Victoria Park for three days of free activities and entertainment.

Indie band Flyte played at All Points East - Credit: Polly Hancock

Crowds at Victoria Park enjoyed Swim School - Credit: Polly Hancock

"Whether it’s a dance class, theatre or craft workshop, there really is something for everyone."

See more information at, www.allpointseastfestival.com/nbhd/