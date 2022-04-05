All Points East 2022: Opening night line-up confirmed

Turnstile, Knucks, and Ibeyi are among the acts announced for the first day of All Points East 2022.

With the release of a host of names, organisers of the Victoria Park music festival have confirmed the complete line-up for Friday, August 19.

Gorillaz have already been announced as the Friday headliner for their only UK festival show this year. Damon Albarn’s virtual band will be joined on the bill by Idles, Self Esteem, and Pusha T.

Ibibio Sound Machine, Nia Archives, Willow Kayne, Kills Birds, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf and Gabriels are all on the bill.

Jim King, chief executive of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: “We're so excited to head back to Victoria Park this August and open up our 2022 event with Gorillaz.

“Today we have added some fantastic new artists to Gorillaz’ only UK festival show this year.

“Turnstile, Knucks and Ibibio Sound Machine join an already great bill for what we know will be an amazing show this summer.”

Stateside hardcore punks Turnstile are coming to London off the back of their European tour supporting recent record Glow On

. London’s own Knucks joins the line-up after making a name for himself with his West African-inspired skits and unorthodox style.

Meanwhile, sister act Ibeyi head to All Points East after the long-awaited release of their upcoming album Spell 31, their first in five years. The Afro-French Cuban duo, Lisa and Naomi, sing in multiple languages.

Nia Archives is set for a breakthrough year in 2022. - Credit: Nia Archives

The festival has become a summer essential since its inception in 2019.

For 2022, it will revert to its original format, being held over two weekends at the east London park.

Saturday, August 20, will be held under the banner of the dance-orientated Field Day and headlined by Kraftwerk and The Chemical Brothers.

Tame Impala head the bill on Thursday, August 25, while The National will perform on Friday, August 26.

Reigate dance act Disclosure are the headliners for Saturday, August 27, and the festival is rounded-off by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds on Sunday, August 28.

Knucks is also on the Friday line-up. - Credit: Knucks

More names are set to be added to other days in the coming weeks.

The Hackney Gazette and East London Advertiser will once again be media partners for the festival.

For tickets and more information, visit www.allpointseastfestival.com