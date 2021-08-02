All Points East: Radio 6 stage take-over plus more main stage acts

Published: 12:54 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 2:40 PM August 2, 2021

A collaboration between All Points East Festival and BBC Radio 6 Music will see some of the stations best-loved DJs, like Tom Ravencroft, Gilles Peterson and Mary Ann Hobbs, take over a stage to deliver hand-picked line-ups over the August bank holiday weekend (August 27-30).

The Victoria Park festival has announced an official partnership with BBC Radio 6 Music, with DJs hosting and curating the X Stage for the entire weekend.

Highlights from the 6music Stage will be broadcast via 6 Music and BBC Sounds. All Points East crowds and those tuning in can look forward to sets by DJs such as Daphi, Mount Kimbie, Special Request and Maya Jane Coles.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, the organisation running the event, said: "We’ve always been huge fans of BBC Radio 6 Music and they have been fantastic supporters of All Points East since our beginnings in 2018.

"So it is a real pleasure to announce them as our broadcast partner and welcome the 6music Stage for our 2021 event."

All Points East 2021 headliners London Grammar. - Credit: © Alexandra Waespi

More artists have also been announced to perform on the All Points East Main Stage, including Omah Lay, Kojaque, Joesef and Mathilda Homer on the Friday (August 27).

You may also want to watch:

Rema, Yellow Days and Tora-I are joining the bill on Saturday (August 28), with Lianne La Havas and Goat Girl being added to the line-up on Monday (August 30).

Hot Chip Megamix, Mr Jukes & Barney and Elkka will join the APE Presents Field Day line up on Sunday (August 29).

All Points East headliner Jorja Smith. - Credit: Pomona

The festival's Firestone Stage will be championing up and coming talent like Jelani Blackman, Jockstrap and Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard.

Headliners this year include London Grammar, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Kano, Bicep, Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club.

The park will also be hosting its annual community event In The Neighbourhood in collaboration with Tower Hamlets Council.

Tickets are on sale now, with General Admissions tickets for many of the shows sold out. To learn more and book visit www.allpointseastfestival.com