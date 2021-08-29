All Points East: Field Day brings the bass and beats
- Credit: Holly Chant
The air is thick with bass at Victoria Park today, as festival-goers bask in Field Day's endless beats and sounds.
As the sunshine peaked through clouds, the third day of All Points East festival came alive with electronic music blaring across the festival's six stages.
Acts like Jaguar, IMOGEN, Flip The Lid, Yung Singh and Sofia Kourtesis started the day off with a bang.
And, as evening approaches plenty more music is set to fill the east London park, including headliners BICEP who will be on the Victoria Park East stage at 9pm.
BICEP is a London-based Belfast-born due Matt Mcbriar and Andy Ferguson, known as two of the most trusted curators of electronic music in the past decade.
Revellers will also get to dance the night away to great acts like the Blessed Madonna, Prospa, Floorplan, ELLES and Elkka.
Learn more at www.allpointseastfestival.com
