All Points East: Field Day brings the bass and beats

Published: 6:02 PM August 29, 2021

The Radio 6 Music stage at All Points East. - Credit: Holly Chant

The air is thick with bass at Victoria Park today, as festival-goers bask in Field Day's endless beats and sounds.

As the sunshine peaked through clouds, the third day of All Points East festival came alive with electronic music blaring across the festival's six stages.

Acts like Jaguar, IMOGEN, Flip The Lid, Yung Singh and Sofia Kourtesis started the day off with a bang.

All Points East's Field Day, 2021. - Credit: Holly Chant

And, as evening approaches plenty more music is set to fill the east London park, including headliners BICEP who will be on the Victoria Park East stage at 9pm.

BICEP is a London-based Belfast-born due Matt Mcbriar and Andy Ferguson, known as two of the most trusted curators of electronic music in the past decade.

ELLES on The FireStone Stage at All Points East. - Credit: Holly Chant

Revellers will also get to dance the night away to great acts like the Blessed Madonna, Prospa, Floorplan, ELLES and Elkka.

