News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do

All Points East: Field Day brings the bass and beats

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 6:02 PM August 29, 2021   
The Radio 6 Music stage at All Points East. 

The Radio 6 Music stage at All Points East. - Credit: Holly Chant

The air is thick with bass at Victoria Park today, as festival-goers bask in Field Day's endless beats and sounds. 

As the sunshine peaked through clouds, the third day of All Points East festival came alive with electronic music blaring across the festival's six stages. 

Acts like Jaguar, IMOGEN, Flip The Lid, Yung Singh and Sofia Kourtesis started the day off with a bang.

All Points East's Field Day, 2021. 

All Points East's Field Day, 2021. - Credit: Holly Chant

And, as evening approaches plenty more music is set to fill the east London park, including headliners BICEP who will be on the Victoria Park East stage at 9pm.

BICEP is a London-based Belfast-born due Matt Mcbriar and Andy Ferguson, known as two of the most trusted curators of electronic music in the past decade.

ELLES on The FireStone Stage at All Points East. 

ELLES on The FireStone Stage at All Points East. - Credit: Holly Chant

You may also want to watch:

Revellers will also get to dance the night away to great acts like the Blessed Madonna, Prospa, Floorplan, ELLES and Elkka. 

Learn more at www.allpointseastfestival.com




Most Read

  1. 1 All Points East: Bank holiday bonanza off with a bang
  2. 2 A3 murder victim named as mother-of-four from Finsbury Park 
  3. 3 Lea Bridge Road murder: Victim named as 32-year-old man
  1. 4 Grieving far from home: Brazilian's life in Hackney during Covid
  2. 5 Finsbury Park and Hackney men arrested after body found in undergrowth nearby A3
  3. 6 Police appeal after motorcyclist dies in Hackney collision
  4. 7 Three people rescued from Homerton flat fire
  5. 8 'Nightmare' plans could see Hackney Wick leaseholders living under a building site
  6. 9 Home and lifestyle shop to open, with range from Paloma Faith
  7. 10 All Points East: Rapper Kam-Bu - 'I wasn't nervous. Not when the music starts'
Hackney News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A policeman points to something.

Knife Crime

Murder investigation after man stabbed on Lea Bridge Road

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A man police would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Stamford Hill. 

Hate crime

Update: Attack on Jewish man in Stamford Hill linked to three other...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Police hope the public can help them identify four men in connection with sexual assaults in London.

London bus assaults lead to police photo appeal

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington Diane Abbott speaks at Hoxton protest.

Diane Abbott

Protesters return to call for Geffrye statue to fall

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon