All the best pictures from All Points East: In the Neighbourhood
- Credit: RORY JAMES
Once the music finished, the Victoria Park community kept dancing - with a three day mini festival from the team behind All Points East.
In the Neighbourhood, held Tuesday, August 31, to Thursday, September 2, was a free event aimed at connecting the Hackney and Tower Hamlets communities.
It featured a free outdoor cinema, dancing lessons, yoga classes, martial art demonstrations, children’s theatre, puppet shows, and circus performances.
Hundreds of visitors, many of whom didn’t have tickets for All Points East, enjoyed events over the three days which were also served by food vendors and fairground rides.
For organisers, it was a fun way to bring the curtain down on the third edition of the festival, which was headlined by acts such as Kano, Tom Misch, Jamie XX, and London Grammar.
Jim King, chief executive of organisers European Festivals at AEG Presents: “We were thrilled that we could bring 'In the Neighbourhood' back to Victoria Park this year.
"Thank you so much to everyone who joined us, it was fantastic to have the local community come together and celebrate after a brilliant bank holiday weekend at All Points East.
"An extra special thank you to Tower Hamlets, and to all the creatives, traders, performers and crew from the community who helped make In the Neighbourhood a success.”
