Four days of free events as All Points East returns

Plenty to keep the kids entertained at In The NBHD - Credit: Rory James

Four days of free events including outdoor cinema, live music, sports, wellbeing activities, and children's entertainment will take place in Victoria Park this month.

As part of All Points East festival, presented by Luno, In The Neighbourhood returns in collaboration with Tower Hamlets Council.

While August 19-20 and 25-28 will see sets from major acts including Gorillaz, Chemical Brothers, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave, from Sunday, August 21 to Wednesday, August 24 the site will be open for families and residents to enjoy free entertainment.

The outdoor cinema is back with movies including children’s favourites (The Incredibles, Spiderman - No Way Home), '80s classics (Back To The Future, Dirty Dancing), musicals (Mamma Mia) and new releases (The Bad Guys).

A cinema screening for visitors to Victoria Park - Credit: Rory James

There will be chances to try a new sport with rugby club Saracens, West Ham FC and Tower Hamlets Tennis holding give-it-a-go sessions.

For entertainment there will be DJs, live music and sessions from ELAM, with acts to be announced soon.

The V&A museum will host arts and crafts activities and South London Samba will give the chance to get musical.

There will be yoga drop in sessions, and a kids' play zone and storytelling by Children’s Theatre.

Fun for all the family at In The NBHD - Credit: Rory James

Visitors can try Hip Hop Bingo and the SAE Institute will host an Immersive Sound Installation exhibition.

The Deaf Rave will provide inclusive entertainment for both the hearing and hearing impaired. The Royal LDN are holding a drawing workshop, with kids' science workshops being held throughout the days.

Live performances will feature at In The NBHD - Credit: Rory James

An All Points East spokesperson said: "All Points East continues to work each year with local charity the Tower Project to give volunteer opportunities to young people with learning disabilities and autism on site at the festival, as well as providing education and performance opportunities to the students of nearby ELAM arts and music school.

"Committing to 100 per cent renewable energy, working towards eliminating single-use plastic from all serve-ware and programming upcycling workshops for children during In The NBHD are further examples of the commitment to the local community and the park."

Luno presents All Points East features headliners Gorillaz (August 19), The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk (Field Day, August 20), Tame Impala (August 25), The National (August 26), Disclosure (August 27) and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (August 28).

Tickets are on sale now at www.allpointseastfestival.com