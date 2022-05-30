All Points East: Radio 6 legends announced

Radio 6 legends Gilles Peterson, Tom Ravenscroft and Jamz Supernova are all on the line-up for the station’s stage at All Points East Festival.

The BBC radio platform has this week announced a continuation of its partnership with the music festival, which will be held in Victoria Park in August.

All Points East will offer six days of live music across two weekends. Tickets can be bought for individual days on August 19, August 20, August 25, August 26, August 27 and August 28. Radio 6 Music has again been announced as the broadcast partner.

The station will also have a stage of its own, where DJs will hype the crowd. Other names on the line-up for the 6 Music stage include Mary Anne Hobbs, Afrodeutsche, Don Letts, Benji B and Nia Archives.

Jim King, chief of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: “After our hugely successful first year of welcoming BBC Radio 6 Music as All Points East’s broadcast partner in 2021, it’s brilliant to have them back hosting the 6 Music stage.

“We’re delighted to welcome back the incomparable Gilles Peterson, Tom Ravenscroft and Mary Anne Hobbs curating the line ups with even more exciting names this summer.”